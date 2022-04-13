90% households impacted by rising prices of lemons, beans, ladyfinger: LocalCircles 

About nine in 10 household consumers are feeling the impact of rising prices of vegetables like lemons, beans, ladyfinger and others in the last 30 days, according to a recent LocalCircles survey. Lemons cost Rs 300-400 per kg whereas ladyfinger (bhindi) and beans are selling for over Rs 100 per kg in several parts of the country.

The survey claimed that around 87 per cent of Indian households have been affected by rising vegetable prices since March. Findings of the survey indicate that prices of some vegetables went up in the last month.

Of these, 37 per cent consumers have reported over 25 per cent rise in their spending on vegetables. 14 per cent consumers said that their spending on vegetables went up by 0 to 10 per cent whereas 36 per cent said their spending rose by 10 per cent to 25 per cent.

While 25 per cent claimed that their spending saw a 25 per cent to 50 per cent spike, 5 per cent said their spending on vegetables went up by 50 per cent to 100 per cent and 7 per cent said their spending rose by over 100 per cent.

Only 2 per cent said they are paying less overall and 4 per cent said they are paying the same as they were in March. 7 per cent consumers said that they were unable to differentiate between the prices in March and now.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

According to this survey, “The need of the hour for Central and State Governments to consider is if they can improve supplies of such vegetables that are experiencing unusual price increases and keep any hoarding and black marketing in check.”

LocalCircles collected 11,800 responses from citizens in 311 districts across India. Around 64 per cent of respondents were men whereas 36 per cent were women.

Also read: Retail inflation surges to 6.95% in March, above RBI comfort band for third time

Also read: Vegetable prices shoot up in Delhi-NCR; lemon rates past Rs 300/kg

Also read: RBI may go for first repo rate hike in June: SBI report