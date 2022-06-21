Agnipath scheme: ‘Agniveers’ will never constitute whole army, says NSA Ajit Doval 

Clarifying misconceptions and misinformation around the recently announced Agnipath scheme for armed forces, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has said that Agniveers will never constitute the whole army. Doval further explained that Agniveers who become permanent will have to undergo intensive training and acquire experience over a period of time.

Doval told news agency ANI, “Agniveers will never constitute the whole army. Those Agniveers who become regulars eventually will undergo intensive training; acquire experience over a period of time.” He further noted that the regimental system inside the armed forces will continue as is and “nobody is tinkering with the concept of regiments.”

He explained the scheme is not a standalone policy decision as Prime Minister Modi’s number one priority was to ascertain India’s security and strength when he assumed office for the first time in 2014. He further underscored, “That required many avenues, many steps- multitude of them. Broadly speaking, they come under the four heads. It requires equipment, it requires change in systems and structures, it requires change in technology, it requires in manpower, policies and they have to be futuristic.”

On the lines of what the Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said yesterday, Doval also ruled out any possibility of the rollback of Agnipath scheme. Going further, he also talked about the youngsters and said, “Every youth of this country who has got the desire and motivation and feels a sense of commitment to defend the country gets an opportunity. His energy and talent are used to make this country strong.”

Talking about the alleged involvement of coaching centres in the nationwide protests against the Agnipath scheme, NSA Doval said, “FIRs lodged, accused identified, after due probe we can say who were the forces behind it. An investigation must be done and thoroughly so.”

He further said, “Anyone who wants to join the defence forces would be at home preparing. But those who are burning public property have vested interests. However, as the confusion and fears are dispelled, many are leaving the protests.”

(With inputs from ANI)