Agra Municipal Corporation demands Rs 1.47 lakh house tax from ASI on Taj Mahal

The Agra Municipal Corporation has slapped a notice on the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), demanding Rs 1.47 lakh in house tax on the Taj Mahal. The tax, reportedly, has to be paid in 15 days.

ASI Agra Superintendent RK Patel is discussing the matter with ASI Directorate. The notice shows that the house tax is pending till March 31, 2022 and amounts to Rs 88,784, along with an interest for non-payment of due taxes amounting to Rs 47,983. Another Rs 11,098 has been charged as house tax for 2022-23, which amounts to Rs 1.47 lakh in total.

House tax or property tax is an amount paid by the owner to the municipal corporation or the local government for his or her area. The tax is payable every year, and includes real estate assets such as residential homes, office buildings and premises rented out to third parties.

A similar notice has also been sent to another ASI protected monument, Itmad-ud-Daulah, which is also a contender for World Heritage Monument status.

Agra Tourist Welfare Chamber secretary Vishal Sharma said that the tax recovery notice is beyond comprehension as the Taj Mahal is a central government property and a world heritage monument. The monument was declared a protected monument about 102 years back in 1920.

This is the first time the ASI has been served a house tax notice for the monument.

Sharma said that the Agra mayor has to explain why this notice was issued as the Taj Mahal.

ASI Agra Superintendent RK Patel reiterated the same and said that ASI is merely a caretaker.

(With inputs from Siraj Qureshi)

