Amara Raja Batteries launches one of India's largest and Telangana’s first Gigafactory

Battery major Amara Raja on Saturday launched ‘one of India's largest, and Telangana’s first Gigafactory’ with a ceremony at Divitipalli in Mahabubnagar district, which saw the presence of state IT, industries minister KT Rama Rao.

The gigafactory will produce Lithium cells and battery packs with an ultimate capacity of up to 16 GWh and 5GWh respectively.

The company had earlier said that it will be investing more than Rs 9,500 crore over a period of 10 years for setting up research and development and a greenfield manufacturing facility for lithium-ion battery making in Telangana.

The facility aims to create direct employment for about 4,500 people and about a similar number of indirect jobs that will make significant contributions to the socio-economic development of the region.

“This facility will be equipped with advanced laboratories and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis, and Proof of Concept demonstration. This will cater to the development needs of the Amara Raja as well as provide a range of facilities open to other players in the energy and mobility ecosystem,” the company said in a release.

Minister Rama Rao said, ''Electric mobility remains a focus area for the Telangana government and we are committed to developing the right infrastructure and ecosystem for the promotion and adoption of EVs.” Telangana has been a frontrunner in adopting sustainability, and it is a proud moment for the state to celebrate the ground-breaking ceremony of Amara Raja Batteries' first Lithium Cell and Battery Pack Manufacturing facility, he added.