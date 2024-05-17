Apex court issues notice to ministries, FSSAI over pesticide content

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regarding the rampant use and overuse of pesticides and other chemical insecticides on food crops and food items, artificial coloring, coating and waxing of pulses, food grains, and other items, leading to a high incidence of deaths across the country.

The apex court sought the responses of the government and the FSSAI, on the petition filed by environmentalist and lawyer Akash Vashishtha, who stated that the consumption of pesticide-laden foods has become the primary and predominant cause of cancers and other fatal ailments across the country.

Senior advocate Anitha Shenoy, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that the petitioner has collected data from across the country showing a very high number of deaths due to pesticides. “There is an abject failure of the FSSAI to curb and control pesticides and ensure food safety. There is a direct scientific and medical correlation between pesticides and cancers, which are on the rise,” Shenoy told the court.

The writ petition raised serious concerns over the government’s inefficiency in preventing the excessive use of pesticides and other inorganic elements on food crops, leading to numerous health problems including cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and cardiac arrests. The overuse of these substances has led to contamination and toxicity in food.

“This significant issue of food pollution extends through bio-accumulation and bio-magnification, adversely impacting the human body once consumed,” Vashishta told Business Today.

Data from FSSAI presented in the court showed that in 2015-16 alone, 22.25% of food samples failed to meet the standard. The following years showed little improvement. There is the application of wax to fruits and vegetables to enhance their appearance, artificial ripening using chemicals, polishing of pulses and rice, and the excessive use of preservatives, said Vashisht.

The petition noted that pesticide exposure resulted in 161 deaths in 2020-21 across three states. Medical research attributes a direct relationship between pesticide exposure and diseases like cancer, reproductive defects, and neurological, endocrine, and metabolic disorders, besides residues found in bodily fluids and tissues.

Despite repeated appeals to the government and the Prime Minister’s office, no substantial action has been taken. The petition demands stricter measures to curb the rampant use of pesticides and protect public health.

Earlier this month, the Union Health Ministry stated that India maintains stringent standards for Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) of pesticides, tailored for different food commodities based on risk assessments. The government has set MRLs for every pesticide, depending on the crop. If there is no specific MRL established, a default limit is set, the ministry said in a statement.

The FSSAI continuously revises its MRLs based on the latest scientific data and international norms, indicating a proactive, albeit slow approach to improving food safety standards in India, the government further said in a statement.