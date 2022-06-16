ATF prices reach all-time high at Rs 1.41 lakh per kl in Delhi; details here  

State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced a hike in the aviation turbine fuel prices with effect from June 16 (Thursday). After this hike, jet fuel prices have reached an all-time high. For domestic airlines, ATF cost Rs 1,41,232.87 per kl in Delhi; Rs 1,46,322.23 per kl in Kolkata; Rs 1,40,092.74 per kl in Mumbai; and Rs 1,46,215.85 per kl in Chennai.

In case of domestic airlines on international run, ATF cost $1,372.71 per kl in Delhi; $1,412.25 per kl in Kolkata; $1,369.12 per kl in Mumbai; $1,367.56 per kl in Chennai.

Jet fuel prices were last revised on June 1. After this revision, ATF prices for domestic airlines went down to Rs 1,21,475.74 per kl in Delhi; Rs 1,20,306.99 per kl in Mumbai; Rs 1,26,360.98 per kl in Kolkata and Rs 1,25,725.36 per kl in Chennai.

ATF rates are revised on the first and 16th of every month on the basis of equivalent rates in the international market and local taxes.

Jet fuel makes up 40 per cent of the running cost of an airline. ATF prices were revised every fortnight since the beginning of 2022 due to the surge in fuel prices triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 pandemic. India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its energy requirements.

Global oil prices

Oil prices slid more than $3 on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rate by 75 basis points. Brent crude settled down 2.2 per cent at $118.51 per barrel, having fallen as low as $117.75 per barrel, whereas US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.04 per cent to $115.31 per barrel, after dropping to $114.60 per barrel, Reuters reported.