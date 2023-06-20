Balasore train crash: CBI questions junior engineer, seals his house

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sealed the house of a Signal Junior Engineer of the Soro section in Balasore. The CBI had questioned the engineer in connection with the Balasore train accident. The agency is probing the Balasore triple train accident that claimed the lives of 292 people and injured as many as 1,000.

The CBI has now sealed the rented house where the engineer resided with his family. It has been widely reported that the engineer is absconding with his family. However, a Railways spokesperson refuted the reports. "Certain media reports have stated that a staff member of the Bahanaga station is absconding and is missing. But this is not factually correct. All the members of the staff are here and are present," said the spokesperson.

It is to be clarified none of the staff involved in the ongoing query are missing or absconding.

-CPRO/SER pic.twitter.com/il4GRn2WrA — Spokesperson Railways (@SpokespersonIR) June 20, 2023

The Signal Junior Engineer, identified as Amir Khan, was questioned at an undisclosed location during the initial investigation by the CBI. The CBI team that visited the accident site on June 16, returned on June 19 to seal the engineer’s residence.

The signal on the line was apparently manipulated, as per the initial investigation. The preliminary probe by the Indian Railways also indicated ‘interference’ with the electronic interlocking system and points, that ensure the safe movement of the trains as root cause of the accident.

A Signal Junior Engineer plays a key role when it comes to ensuring the safety of train operations, and is involved in the installation, maintenance, and repair of signaling equipment, including signals, track circuits, point machines, and interlocking systems. Their role could also vary depending on the division or the zone.

Meanwhile, the CBI, soon after it began its investigation, sealed the Bahanaga station and seized the log book, relay panel and other equipment. The sealing of the relay interlocking system has led to the suspension of access for employees.

The station will remain sealed until further notice and no passenger or goods trains will halt at Bahanaga Bazar station. All train operations at the station has been suspended.

As per sources, CBI is also looking into the involvement of five railway employees, including the station master as the Bahanaga Bazar station where the accident took place. Sources said that four other employees were responsible for signaling-related work and were on duty at the time of the accident.

In what is being called as one of the worst train accidents, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Super Fast Express and a goods train crashed into each other around 7pm on June 2. CBI took over the investigation on June 6.

Also read: Balasore train accident: Parents refuse to send children to school where dead bodies were kept

Also read: Balasore train accident: Railway Board orders double-locking arrangements for signalling assets