Bengaluru’s Namma Yatri aims to disrupt the mobility space with its zero-commission bet

Namma Yatri, India’s first zero-commission ride-hailing platform built on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), is on a mission to disrupt the mobility space. With its subscription-based model, the app ensures that drivers retain 100% of their earnings, setting a precedent for an equitable ride-hailing ecosystem.

“Since its inception, Namma Yatri has empowered over 5 lakh drivers, generating earnings of Rs 1,100 crore. This initiative has significantly enhanced financial stability and livelihoods,” said Shan MS, co-founder of Namma Yatri, during a media roundtable.

The announcement follows ONDC’s recently released whitepaper, which underscores the economic potential of open-network platforms. According to the paper, apps like Namma Yatri could generate an economic impact of Rs 3 lakh crore over the next five years. By eliminating commissions, the platform is projected to save drivers Rs 20,000 crore annually, boost additional economic activity worth Rs 51,000 crore to Rs 67,000 crore, and contribute Rs 1,000 crore to GST revenues through increased household spending.

According to the co-founders, Namma Yatri is eyeing expansion in three to five cities in next few months with plans for international foray as well.

Dr Pramod Verma, Chief Architect of Aadhaar and UPI, said, “Namma Yatri showcases the transformative potential of decentralized, P2P models on open networks. This could be the UPI moment for mobility -- empowering drivers, lowering costs for customers, and setting a blueprint for India to lead in digital innovation and inclusion.” Namma Yatri’s adoption of ONDC's principles of decentralization, openness, unbundling, and interoperability creates an inclusive and equitable digital marketplace.

Namma Yatri integrates Samaj, Sarkar, and Bazaar to build sustainable mobility solutions. Partnering with local governments and communities, it is scaling its model across states. It is investing in public transport integration to enable seamless multimodal travel. Driver welfare initiatives like the Mahila Shakti program for women EV drivers, EnAble India to provide rides for users with visual, hearing, or physical impairments, low-cost credit, regular savings programs, and social security scheme integration uplift drivers and improve livelihoods.

“Our vision goes beyond mobility -- it’s about building a movement that uplifts drivers, strengthens local economies, and delivers exceptional value to customers,” says MS adding that by scaling the zero-commission model on an open network and integrating public transport, the aim is to create a future-ready and inclusive mobility ecosystem that benefits everyone.” This approach aligns with the Government’s Digital India and Viksit Bharat vision, fostering a mobility system that supports drivers and passengers while promoting sustainable economic growth.