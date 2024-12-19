From Bengaluru to London: Indian engineer shares her experience after moving abroad

Sayani B, an Indian software engineer, has shared her experiences of moving from Bengaluru to London, highlighting a boost in her overall happiness despite London's high cost of living. Her post on X, formerly known as Twitter, has ignited discussions about the advantages and disadvantages of living in India compared to abroad.

Sayani expressed that although she could not identify a single reason for her increased happiness, she has felt a general improvement in her well-being since relocating to London. "I've been living in London for a couple of months now, and I'm generally happier. I can't exactly say why, but it's an overarching feeling," she tweeted. This prompted numerous responses, with many sharing their views on why she might feel more content living overseas.

Several users suggested that London's cleaner air, walkable streets, and sense of freedom could be factors contributing to her happiness. A commenter named Shravani noted these aspects, stating, "It's the cleaner air, walkable roads, and freedom that make you feel happier." Sayani concurred, mentioning that safety was a crucial aspect. She recounted her past experiences of feeling unsafe in crowded public transport in Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, where she had encountered harassment. In contrast, she feels much safer using London's public transport daily. "Add a general sense of safety to that list," Sayani replied.

While someone raised the issue of London's gloomy weather, often criticised by both residents and visitors, Sayani dismissed it as a minor inconvenience. She compared it to Bengaluru's frequent flooding during the rainy season, commenting, "It's not as bad, especially for someone who's dealt with Bengaluru's flooded roads every time it rained."

Some users pointed out the high cost of living in London, noting the city's expense and its own safety concerns, such as an increase in public muggings. Sayani acknowledged that London's costs are a downside but seemed to feel the benefits outweighed the drawbacks. "It's indeed one of the world's most expensive cities to live in. I guess happiness comes at a cost," she remarked.