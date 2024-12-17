'10°C and dropping': Bengaluru set for its coldest December night since 2010

Bengaluru is set to shiver through its coldest December night in over a decade this week, with temperatures expected to plunge to 10°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts this could be the city’s chilliest December night since 2010, pushing past the 11.5°C recorded in 2011.

Related Articles

For a city used to mild winters, this sharp drop is significant. Bengaluru’s December nights usually average a minimum of 15.7°C. However, the dip began on Sunday, with city temperatures hitting 15.5°C. The HAL Airport area recorded 14.7°C, while Bengaluru International Airport saw an even lower 14.5°C.

The IMD attributes the unusual cold snap to recent persistent rains triggered by low-pressure systems along the coast. While days will remain mild and mostly clear with highs around 27°C, early mornings could see fog or mist in parts of the city. Nighttime lows are forecast to hover near 16°C after this mid-week drop.

Bengaluru’s brush with extreme cold isn’t unprecedented. Historical data shows the city’s coldest-ever temperature was recorded at 7.8°C on January 13, 1884. But this week’s forecast still stands out in the modern era, a rare winter event for Bengaluru’s residents.

Currently, the city is experiencing a moderate chill, with temperatures hovering at 23.6°C and a predicted drop to 15.3°C later today. Winds blowing at 34 km/h and relative humidity at 34% add to the crisp winter feel. The air quality index (AQI) remains moderate at 169, a relatively stable condition for the city.

As the mercury dips, Bengaluru residents should brace for a cold and crisp week ahead—one that will rewrite the city’s December weather records.