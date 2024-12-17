scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
'10°C and dropping': Bengaluru set for its coldest December night since 2010

Feedback

'10°C and dropping': Bengaluru set for its coldest December night since 2010

Bengaluru’s brush with extreme cold isn’t unprecedented. Historical data shows the city’s coldest-ever temperature was recorded at 7.8°C on January 13, 1884

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Currently, the city is experiencing a moderate chill, with temperatures hovering at 23.6°C and a predicted drop to 15.3°C later today. Representative image Currently, the city is experiencing a moderate chill, with temperatures hovering at 23.6°C and a predicted drop to 15.3°C later today. Representative image

Bengaluru is set to shiver through its coldest December night in over a decade this week, with temperatures expected to plunge to 10°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts this could be the city’s chilliest December night since 2010, pushing past the 11.5°C recorded in 2011.

Related Articles

For a city used to mild winters, this sharp drop is significant. Bengaluru’s December nights usually average a minimum of 15.7°C. However, the dip began on Sunday, with city temperatures hitting 15.5°C. The HAL Airport area recorded 14.7°C, while Bengaluru International Airport saw an even lower 14.5°C.

The IMD attributes the unusual cold snap to recent persistent rains triggered by low-pressure systems along the coast. While days will remain mild and mostly clear with highs around 27°C, early mornings could see fog or mist in parts of the city. Nighttime lows are forecast to hover near 16°C after this mid-week drop.

Bengaluru’s brush with extreme cold isn’t unprecedented. Historical data shows the city’s coldest-ever temperature was recorded at 7.8°C on January 13, 1884. But this week’s forecast still stands out in the modern era, a rare winter event for Bengaluru’s residents.

Currently, the city is experiencing a moderate chill, with temperatures hovering at 23.6°C and a predicted drop to 15.3°C later today. Winds blowing at 34 km/h and relative humidity at 34% add to the crisp winter feel. The air quality index (AQI) remains moderate at 169, a relatively stable condition for the city.

As the mercury dips, Bengaluru residents should brace for a cold and crisp week ahead—one that will rewrite the city’s December weather records.

Published on: Dec 17, 2024, 10:01 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement