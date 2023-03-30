Boost for 'Make in India': Defence Ministry signs multiple deals worth Rs 37,600 crore for armed forces

MoD signs Rs 19,600-crore contracts with Indian shipyards for acquisition of 11 next generation offshore patrol vessels and six next generation missile vessels for Indian Navy; MoD also inks over Rs 9,100-crore contracts for improved Akash Weapon System and 12 weapon locating radars Swathi (Plains) for Indian Army

On Thursday, Defence Ministry signed multiple deals worth Rs 37,600 crore for armed forces giving a boost to PM Narendra Modi's ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ mission.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed 10 contracts totalling Rs 5,498 crore with state-owned aerospace and defence electronics company Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for Indian armed forces, the PSU said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday. For Indian Air Force, a contract was signed to supply 90 units of Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite Equipment for Medium Lift Helicopter.

Another contract for Akash Missile System was signed for the maintenance of two squadrons. Further, for Indian Navy, contracts for Software Defined Radio (1,265 units), HD VLF HF Receiver (1,178 units), and Sarang (12 units), were signed.

Three more projects were signed with Indian Navy -- INS-SA, CMS for P17 and P28, Varuna EW. "All these are flagship projects showcasing the indigenous design and manufacturing capabilities of Indian Defence industry led by BEL, involving other Public Sectors, Private Sectors and MSMEs. These projects will add another milestone to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' and 'Make in India' initiatives of the Government of India," the exchange filing stated on Thursday.

Ministry of Defence, on Thursday inked a contract with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) for procurement of Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Batteries (Long range) {NGMMCB (LR)} and BrahMos Missiles at an approximate cost of over Rs 1,700 crore under Buy (Indian) Category. The delivery of NGMMCBs is scheduled to commence from 2027. These systems will be equipped with supersonic BrahMos Missiles and will significantly enhance multi-directional maritime strike capability of Indian Navy.

In a huge boost to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, Ministry of Defence, on Thursday, signed contracts with Indian shipyards for acquisition of 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and six Next Generation Missile Vessels at an overall cost of approximately Rs 19,600 crore.

Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels

The contract for acquisition of 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category was signed with Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata at a total cost of Rs 9,781 crore. Of the 11 ships, seven will be indigenously designed, developed & manufactured by GSL and four by GRSE. The delivery of the ships is scheduled to commence from September 2026.

The acquisition of these ships will enable the Indian Navy to maintain its combat capability and meet various operational requirements such as Anti-Piracy, Counter-Infiltration, Anti-Poaching, Anti-Trafficking, Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations, Search and Rescue (SAR), Protection of Offshore Assets etc. The construction of these ships will generate an employment of 110 lakh man-days over a period of seven and half years.

Next Generation Missile Vessels

The contract for acquisition of six Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV) was signed with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) at a cost of Rs 9,805 crore. The delivery of ships is scheduled to commence from March 2027. The NGMVs would be heavily armed war vessels incorporating stealth, high speed and offensive capability. The primary role of the ships would be to provide offensive capability against enemy warship, merchantmen and land targets.

These ships will be capable of conducting Maritime Strike Operations, Anti Surface Warfare Operations and would be a potent instrument of sea denial for enemy ships especially at choke points. In defensive role, these ships would be employed for Local Naval Defence operations and seaward defence of Offshore Development Area. The construction of these ships will generate an employment of 45 lakh man-days over a period of nine years.

Providing a further boost to ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, Ministry of Defence, on March 30, 2023, signed contracts for procurement of improved Akash Weapon System and 12 Weapon Locating Radars, WLR Swathi (Plains) for the Indian Army at an overall cost of over Rs 9,100 crore.

Improved Akash Weapon System

The contract for procurement of improved Akash Weapon System (AWS) for 3rd & 4th Regiments of Army Air Defence, comprising live Missiles & Launchers with upgrades, Ground Support Equipment, Vehicles and Infrastructure was signed with Bharat Dynamics Limited, worth over Rs 8,160 crore.

The AWS is a Short Range Surface to Air Missile (SRSAM) Air Defence System, indigenously designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In order to meet aerial threats, two additional Regiments of AWS with Upgradation are being procured for Indian Army for the Northern borders. Improved AWS has Seeker Technology, Reduced Foot Print, 360° Engagement Capability and improved environmental parameters.

The project will give a boost to the Indian missile manufacturing industry in particular and the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem as a whole. The project has overall indigenous content of 82% which will be increased to 93% by 2026-27.

Also, the Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of 13 Lynx-U2 Fire Control Systems for the Indian Navy at a total cost of over Rs 1,700 crore. According to the Defence Ministry, the Lynx-U2 System is a Naval Gun Fire Control System designed and developed indigenously. It is capable of accurately tracking and engaging targets amidst sea clutter as well as air/surface targets.