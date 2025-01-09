Budget 2025: Revenue Secy Arunish Chawla moved to DIPAM; DIPAM Secy Tuhin Kanta Pandey new Revenue Secy

Budget 2025: Days ahead of the Union Budget 2025, a major reshuffle in the finance ministry was announced. In a notification on Wednesday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, announced that Revenue Secretary Arunish Chawla would be moved to Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), while DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey would be the new Revenue Secretary.

The notification stated that Tuhin Kanta Pandey will continue to serve as the Finance Secretary.

Meanwhile, Arunish Chawla will also hold additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises in the Ministry of Finance, and Secretary, Ministry of Culture till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further notice, whichever is earlier.

Chawla was appointed the Revenue Secretary in the Finance Ministry on December 25 last year, while he was serving as Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. He continued to hold the Ministry of Culture charge even then. The post of Revenue Secretary fell vacant after Sanjay Malhotra was appointed as governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Pandey, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre, was also holding the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises.

The changes come days ahead of the Union Budget presentation on February 1. This reshuffle has been seen as the government’s strategic adjustment as it gears up for the crucial financial planning period ahead.