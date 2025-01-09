scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Economy
Budget 2025: Revenue Secy Arunish Chawla moved to DIPAM; DIPAM Secy Tuhin Kanta Pandey new Revenue Secy

Feedback

Budget 2025: Revenue Secy Arunish Chawla moved to DIPAM; DIPAM Secy Tuhin Kanta Pandey new Revenue Secy

Tuhin Kanta Pandey will continue to serve as the Finance Secretary and Arunish Chawla will also hold additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises in the Ministry of Finance, and Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Major reshuffle in the finance ministry ahead of Budget 2025 Major reshuffle in the finance ministry ahead of Budget 2025

Budget 2025: Days ahead of the Union Budget 2025, a major reshuffle in the finance ministry was announced. In a notification on Wednesday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, announced that Revenue Secretary Arunish Chawla would be moved to Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), while DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey would be the new Revenue Secretary. 

Related Articles

The notification stated that Tuhin Kanta Pandey will continue to serve as the Finance Secretary. 

Meanwhile, Arunish Chawla will also hold additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises in the Ministry of Finance, and Secretary, Ministry of Culture till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further notice, whichever is earlier. 

Chawla was appointed the Revenue Secretary in the Finance Ministry on December 25 last year, while he was serving as Secretary,  Department of Pharmaceuticals in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. He continued to hold the Ministry of Culture charge even then.  The post of Revenue Secretary fell vacant after Sanjay Malhotra was appointed as governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).  

Pandey, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre, was also holding the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises.

The changes come days ahead of the Union Budget presentation on February 1. This reshuffle has been seen as the government’s strategic adjustment as it gears up for the crucial financial planning period ahead.

Published on: Jan 09, 2025, 8:53 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement