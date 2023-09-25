C-295 transport aircraft induction in IAF today: Know features, specifications, other details

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct the C-295 transport aircraft into the Indian Air Force today. Top military officials including IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari will also attend the event.
“Today, 25th September, I shall be in Ghaziabad to attend the Bharat Drone Shakti 2023, a drone exhibition cum display event. Shall also attend the unveiling ceremony of the IAF’s first C- 295 MW transport aircraft at Hindon Airbase. Looking forward to it,” said Rajnath Singh in a post on X.
The C-295s will gradually replace IAF’s ageing Avro 748 fleet in 2030-31 period. The C-295s will boost IAF’s tactical airlift capability.
The contract, amounting Rs 22,000 crore was signed in September 2021, between the Ministry of Defence and the European aerospace/defense major Airbus. Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in 'fly-away' condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain and the subsequent 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled in India.
All you need to know about the C-295 transport aircraft:
