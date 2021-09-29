Cabinet approves doubling of Nimach-Ratlam, Rajkot-Kanalus railway lines

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line in Madhya Pradesh and Rajkot-Kanalus line in Gujarat for over Rs 2,350 crore in four years.

The total estimated cost for doubling the 132.92-km long Nimach-Ratlam railway line is Rs 1,095.88 crore, while escalated completion cost is Rs 1,184.67 crore.

"The line capacity utilisation of Nimach-Ratlam section is up to 145.6 per cent with maintenance blocks. Project route section has become over saturated well above optimum capacity even without maintenance block," a government statement said.

The main inward freight traffic on the line is coal for captive power plants of cement companies, and is expected to increase further due to new cement industries coming up in the Nimach-Chittorgarh area on account of availability of huge deposits of cement grade lime stone.

The doubling of the line will increase the capacity of the section and an additional freight traffic of 5.67 million tonnes per annum is expected from first year due to proximity to cement industries, which is expected to increase to 9.45 million tonnes per annum in the 11th year.

The project will also boost tourism in the area as many historical sites, including Fort of Unchagarh, are situated in the area.

The doubling of 111.20-km long Rajkot-Kanalus railway line is estimated to cost Rs 1,080.58 crore, while escalated completion cost is Rs 1,168.13 crore.

The existing goods traffic handled on the line mainly consists of coal, cement, fertiliser and food grains. Freight is generated from industries connected to private sidings taking off from the project route alignment.

Future substantial goods traffic is also projected by big industries like Reliance Petroleum, Essar Oil and Tata Chemicals.

The line has become over saturated, with 30 pairs of passenger and mail express trains plying on the section. The existing line capacity utilisation with maintenance block is up to 157.5 per cent, another release from the government said.

Doubling of the line will considerably reduce detention of goods and passenger traffic, and more trains can be introduced. "The proposed doubling from Rajkot to Kanalus would lead to all round development of Saurashtra region," it said.

Both the projects will be completed in four years.

