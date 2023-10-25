Cabinet approves nutrient-based fertiliser subsidy for Rabi season 2023-24

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday said it has approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Rabi Season 2023-24 on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers. The Rabi season is from October 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said an expenditure of Rs 22,303 crore is expected on NBS in the upcoming Rabi season 2023-24.

The Centre will be providing 25 grades of P&K fertilizers to farmers at subsidised prices through fertilizer manufacturers/importers. The subsidy on P&K fertilizers is governed by NBS Scheme, w.e.f 01.04.2010.

"The subsidy will continue because when international prices rise as the government does not want it to impact our farmers in the country," Thakur said.

Subisdised rates

The subsidy for nitrogen will be Rs 47.2 per kg, phosphorus will be Rs 20.82 per kg, potash will be Rs 2.38 per kg, and sulphur will be Rs 1.89 per kg.

The subsidy would be provided to the fertilizer companies as per approved and notified rates so that fertilizers are made available to farmers at affordable prices.

The subsidy on Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) will continue for Rs 4500 per ton. The DAP will be available for Rs 1,350 per bag as per the old rate and will be available at the price of Rs 1,470 per bag.

“Subsidy for the Rabi season from 1st October 2023 till 31st March 2024 will be like this. For the nitrogen, it will be Rs 47.2 per Kg, phosphorus will be Rs 20.82 per Kg, potash subsidy will be Rs 2.38 per Kg. And the Sulphur subsidy will be Rs 1.89 per Kg," Thakur added.

Rabi Crops are harvested in the spring season while it is sown in winter. The rabi crops are sown around mid-November. Wheat, barley, oat, peas, potato, tomato, beet, cabbage, alfalfa, garlic, onion, cumin, coriander, fennel, linseed, sunflower, mustard, amaranth, cauliflower are some popular Rabi crops.

The revised rates are lower than what was approved for the kharif season. The Union Cabinet had approved a Rs 1.08 lakh crore-fertiliser subsidy for the 2023-24 Kharif season. The nitrogen subsidy announced for this year's kharif season was Rs 76 per kg, while that for phosphorous was Rs 41 per kg.

For the Kharif season, the Cabinet had approved Rs 70,000 crore subsidy for urea and Rs 38,000 crore for DAP and other fertilisers.

Also read: Festive bonus: Cabinet approves hike in DA to 46% from 42% for Central govt employees, pensioners

Also read: Union Cabinet sets royalty rates for lithium at 3% of LME prices