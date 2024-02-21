scorecardresearch
Cabinet okays hike in sugarcane FRP by Rs 25 to Rs 340 a quintal in sweet deal for farmers

Cabinet okays hike in sugarcane FRP by Rs 25 to Rs 340 a quintal in sweet deal for farmers

Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) is the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers.

The Rs 25 per quintal hike is the highest by the Modi government and the move comes ahead of the general elections. 

The Centre in a Wednesday night move  hiked the sugarcane FRP by Rs 25 to Rs 340 per quintal for the 2024-25 season starting October. 



The decision to increase the FRP of sugarcane was taken at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

 


Sugarcane is grown mainly in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. "Keeping in view interest of sugarcane farmers (GannaKisan), the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for sugar season 2024-25 (October - September) at Rs 340 per quintal for a basic recovery rate of 10.25 per cent," I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said at a media briefing. 

The FRP has been determined on the basis of recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and after consultation with state governments and other stakeholders.

Published on: Feb 21, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
