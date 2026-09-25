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Cabinet set to clear revamped Bilateral Investment Treaty as India woos foreign capital

Cabinet set to clear revamped Bilateral Investment Treaty as India woos foreign capital

New framework likely to retain provisions on taxation and exhaustion of local remedies; negotiations underway with four to five countries

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 12:15 PM IST
Cabinet set to clear revamped Bilateral Investment Treaty as India woos foreign capitalBilateral investment treaties are reciprocal agreements between two countries that set rules for private foreign direct investment into each other’s territories.

The Union Cabinet is expected to clear a revamped model Bilateral Investment Treaty for India soon, with the framework likely to continue including provisions on taxation rights and recourse to domestic legal remedies.

“The draft text of the new BIT framework has been finalised and sent to the Union Cabinet for approval. It should happen soon,” government sources said, adding that the framework will continue to protect India’s sovereign rights on taxation and domestic courts, with some red lines remaining non-negotiable.

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“We will not include tax in the BIT, as Parliament has the sovereign right to decide taxation policy,” they noted. Similarly, international arbitration should be available only after local legal remedies are exhausted.

“Under the BIT, local legal remedies will have to be the first option for dispute resolution. Investors cannot go straight to international arbitration,” they noted.

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Bilateral investment treaties are reciprocal agreements between two countries that set rules for private foreign direct investment into each other’s territories.

Even as the framework awaits Union Cabinet approval, India has already initiated negotiations with four to five countries based on the new model BIT. Sources said four BITs are currently being finalised, and government teams have been asked to expedite negotiations on these treaties.

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The BIT negotiations are understood to include talks with Canada, Russia and the UK, and are also expected to support trade agreements with the European Union.

India last finalised a model BIT in 2015, under which investors were expected to exhaust all local remedies for dispute resolution before moving to international arbitration. However, investors have often described it as restrictive.

The government has been working on a new BIT framework as it seeks to boost capital flows into the country and finalise free trade agreements with several countries to support exports.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 12:15 PM IST
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