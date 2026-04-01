Cancer drugs, mobile phones: Here's what gets expensive from April 1, 2026

As the new fiscal year kicks off on April 1, 2026, Indian consumers are set to see significant relief across several sectors. Following the implementation of the latest Union Budget and revamped tax structures, the cost of everything from life-saving medicines to international vacations is headed downward.

While some price drops will be immediate, others will filter through the supply chain over the coming weeks. Here is your essential guide to what will cost less starting today.

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A Major Win for Healthcare

The most impactful changes arrive in the pharmacy. In a move to make critical care more accessible, the government has removed or drastically reduced customs duties on 17 key cancer drugs and various medicines for rare diseases.

Additionally, some diabetes treatments are seeing price corrections. Beyond budget mandates, increased market competition has also driven down the cost of popular weight-loss and diabetes medications like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Electronics and Home Appliances

Tech enthusiasts and households have reason to cheer. By lowering duties on critical components, the government is incentivising local manufacturing, which is expected to lower the retail price of:

Mobile phones and tablets

Laptops

Microwave ovens

Global Access: Travel and Education

Planning a summer getaway or a semester abroad? The Tax Collected at Source (TCS) has been slashed to 2% for overseas tour packages and foreign education expenses.

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The Impact: This doesn't just reduce the total cost; it prevents large amounts of your cash from being "blocked" by the tax department, making international travel and medical treatment abroad much more affordable upfront.

Digital Shopping and Imported Goods

If you’re a fan of global brands, cross-border shopping is about to get a boost. The import duty on products ordered from foreign websites has been halved, dropping from 20% to 10%. This makes "personal imports" through international e-commerce platforms significantly lighter on the wallet.

The Green Shift: EVs and Solar

In a push for sustainability, the cost of "going green" is falling. Duties on raw materials for EV batteries and solar panel inputs have been cut. While you might not see a price drop on a car dashboard today, the reduced manufacturing costs are expected to make Electric Vehicles and home solar setups increasingly affordable throughout the year.

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Fashion, Sports, and Daily Essentials

Rounding out the list of beneficiaries are the textile and leather industries. Lower import duties on raw materials mean cheaper:

Leather footwear and apparel

Sports equipment

Select packaged goods (including certain cereals, oils, and toiletries) due to minor GST and excise tweaks

The Bottom Line

The 2026 fiscal shift prioritises essential healthcare, domestic manufacturing, and global mobility. However, experts remind consumers that while tax cuts are official as of April 1, retail prices may take time to adjust as older, higher-taxed inventory is cleared from shelves.