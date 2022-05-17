CBI conducts searches Karti Chidambaram’s residence, 7 other premises  

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is in the process of conducting searches at seven locations including the residence of the former Finance Minister's son and Congress MP from Sivaganga Karti Chidambaram. These searches are being conducted across Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Searches are being conducted in connection with a fresh case registered by the CBI over alleged foreign remittances that took place between 2010 to 2014. A preliminary enquiry conducted by the CBI has been changed into an FIR.

Karti Chidambaram, in what appears to be a reaction to the raid, said in a tweet: "I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record."

Karti Chidambaram was allegedly involved in facilitating visas to Chinese workers for a conglomerate in lieu of bribe, sources said.

(More details awaited; with inputs from Munish Pandey)

