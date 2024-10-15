Centre targets Rs 9.15 lakh crore investment opportunity in transmission sector by 2032

As India looks to add 500 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and storage capacity to ensure non-intermittent power supply, the transmission infrastructure required presents an investment opportunity of over Rs 9.15 lakh crore in the transmission sector.

The National Electricity Plan (Transmission) released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) at the conclave on Indian Power, has been developed in consultation with various stakeholders and has outlined a comprehensive strategy to achieve the government’s energy transition goals. The conclave was held in Delhi on October 14 and 15.

The plan incorporates innovative elements—such as the integration of 10 gigawatts of offshore wind farms, 47 gigawatts of battery energy storage systems, and 30 GW of pumped storage plants.

Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, CEA, presented a comprehensive road map for the power sector’s evolution, tracing its growth from a mere 1 GW peak demand at Independence to now targeting to four times the capacity to 2053 GW by 2047.

The plan addresses the power needs of green hydrogen and green ammonia manufacturing hubs and includes cross-border interconnections. A transmission system has also been planned for delivery of power to the Green Hydrogen/Green Ammonia Manufacturing hubs at coastal locations like Mundra, Kandla, Gopalpur, Paradeep, Tuticorin, Vizag, and Mangalore.

“The expanding renewable energy sector offers promising growth prospects enhancing local manufacturing and R&D investment will open new avenues for innovation and industry development; while improving ease of business, extending ISTS waivers, and strengthening the transmission and power evacuation system will further boost sector growth, creating numerous opportunities for investors and businesses,” said Subhrakant Panda, Immediate Past President, FICCI and Managing Director, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys.

The inter-regional transmission capacity is planned to increase to 143 GW by the year 2027 and further to 168 GW by the year 2032, from the present level of 119 GW. The Transmission Plan also covers cross-border interconnections with Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka as well as probable interconnections with Saudi Arabia and UAE.