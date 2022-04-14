CNG price increased by Rs 2.5 per kg in Delhi; PNG to cost more too

The price of CNG was hiked by Rs 2.5 per kg in Delhi and adjoining areas on Thursday, April 14. With an overall increase of Rs 15 per kg since March, the auto fuel now costs Rs 71.61 per kg in the national capital.

CNG and cooking gas PNG is retailed by Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL) in Delhi and adjoining cities.

Check the latest CNG prices in Delhi and other cities

Here's how much CNG costs per kg in the national capital and nearby cities with effect from 6 am April 14, 2022.

Delhi - Rs 71.61 per kg

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad - Rs 74.17 per kg

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli - Rs 78.84/ per kg

Gurugram - Rs 79.94 per kg

Rewari - Rs 82.07 per kg

Karnal & Kaithal - Rs 80.27 per kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs 83.40 per kg

Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand - Rs 81.88 per kg

CNG price hike in Mumbai

The prices of auto fuel CNG and cooking gas PNG were hiked again in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 13, in the wake of a massive rise in input costs.

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) increased CNG price by Rs 5/kg to Rs 72 from Rs 67/kg and PNG rate by Rs 4.50/SCM to Rs 45.50 from Rs 41.50/SCM, effective Tuesday night (April 12, 2022).

MGL said that from April 1, the Centre has increased the supply price of domestically-produced natural by 110 per cent.

IGL hikes PNG prices

The IGL has also hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 4.25 per standard cubic meter (SCM), effective Thursday, April 14 to partly cover the increase in input gas cost.

PNG will now cost Rs 45.86 per unit in Delhi and Rs 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, according to IGL.

Check the latest PNG prices in Delhi and other cities: -