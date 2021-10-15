Coal delivery to Darlipali Power station starts: Govt

The coal delivery to the Darlipali Power station has commenced yesterday, within just 24 hours from the government’s directives, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

NLC India Limited, a Navratna Company under the Ministry of Coal, is operating Talabira II & III coal mines (20 MT annual capacity) in Odisha. At the Talabira II & III OCP, the production started in FY21, and since then it’s supplying coal to its end-use plant, NTPL, Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

To meet the requirement of the country’s coal supply, the excess coal quantity, after fulfilling the requirement of end-use plant, is being sold to open market through e-auction with due permission from the coal ministry.

“The Ministry of Coal has taken all efforts to augment coal supplies to the power sector and decided to divert and augment the supplies to the power sector from captive coal blocks. The Ministry offered coal supply from Talabira II&III mines to NTPC for their Power plant,” a statement from the Ministry of Coal said.

In this connection, both the companies worked together to commence the supply of coal from Talabira II & III OCP to NTPC (Darlipali & Lara Power Plants).

