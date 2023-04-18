Delhi rejects Chivas Regal, Absolut vodka maker Pernod Ricard’s application to renew sale licence

Delhi authorities have rejected French spirit giant Pernod Ricard’s, known for making Chivas Regal scotch whisky and Absolut vodka, application to renew its liquor sale licence. The rejection was made citing ongoing investigations into the company.

While the order was from April 13, it was not previously reported. According to a new report by news agency Reuters, the decision was made after reviewing the spirit company’s application along with ‘considerable documents’ that were received from investigating agencies in India.

The order cited allegations levelled by these agencies that accused Pernod of making illegal profit by giving false price information and financially supporting retailers in exchange for them keeping more of the company’s brands in stock. The company and its employees have been accused of being involved in the “criminal conspiracy”.

Pernod, on the other hand, maintains that it is involved in no wrongdoing. However, it is yet to comment on the development.

It had told a Delhi court in March that it sustained considerable losses since its brands were not available in the city for as long as 6 months due to delay in the renewal of its licence. A judge had given the city authorities two weeks to decide on the case.

Pernod could next lodge an appeal with senior Delhi government officials.

Additionally, Pernod is also fighting a near $250 million tax demand for undervaluing imports.

