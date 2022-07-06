Domestic LPG prices hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; details here

State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) have raised the prices of a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder by Rs 50 per cylinder whereas prices of 5 kg domestic cylinder were raised by Rs 18 per cylinder. Prices of 19 kg commercial cylinder have also been decreased by Rs 8.50, news agency ANI reported.

Domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder's prices increased by Rs 50/cylinder with effect from today. Domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1053 in Delhi. 5kg domestic cylinder price increase by Rs 18/cylinder. 19kg commercial cylinder prices decreased by Rs 8.50. — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

After this hike, a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder will cost Rs 1,053 in Delhi, Rs 1,052 in Mumbai, Rs 1,068 in Chennai and Rs 1,079 in Kolkata. 14.2 kg cylinder prices were last revised on May 19. Post this revision; a domestic cylinder cost Rs 1,003 in Delhi, Rs 1,029 in Kolkata, Rs 1,002.50 in Mumbai and Rs 1,018.50 in Chennai.

After today’s revision in prices, 19 kg cylinder costs Rs 2,012.50 in Delhi, Rs 2,132 in Kolkata, Rs 1,972.50 in Mumbai and Rs 2,177.50 in Chennai. These prices will come into effect from Wednesday.

Prices of 19 kg commercial cylinder were revised on July 1. After this revision, 19 kg commercial cylinder sold for Rs 2,021 in Delhi, Rs 2,140 in Kolkata, Rs 1,981 in Mumbai, and Rs 2,186 in Chennai.

Domestic Piped natural gas (PNG) prices were kept unchanged. Domestic PNG prices were last revised on April 14 this year.

After this hike, domestic PNG cost Rs 44.06 per SCM in Gurugram, Rs 44.67 per SCM in Karnal and Rewari, Rs 45.86 per SCM in Delhi, Rs 45.96 per SCM in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, Rs 48.60 per SCM in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur, Rs 49.47 per SCM in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli and Rs 51.28 per SCM in Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand.

OMCs sell 14.2 kg cylinders to domestic households at the same price as the open market whereas the government offers subsidies on 12 such cylinders to each household in a year. This subsidy is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.



LPG cylinder prices are decided on the basis of the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of the US dollar and Indian rupee.