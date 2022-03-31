‘Don’t ask such questions’, says Ramdev on petrol, diesel price hike

Yoga guru and entrepreneur Ramdev was seen snapping at a reporter when the latter asked him about earlier comments on petrol prices. He had reportedly assured people that if they voted Congress out of power, petrol and LPG prices would come down.

“Don’t ask such questions. Am I a thekedar that I have to answer whatever you ask? I gave that statement and now I don’t. Do what you can,” the yoga guru says in the latest video that has gone viral. He then goes onto threaten the journalist and says it wouldn’t be good for him if he asked such questions again.

Baba ramdev ka ghmand dekho 😳

Isne logo ko jhuthi umid di

Or aaj question kie to akad m h baba pic.twitter.com/z5M5r7OdxS — Rajan (@RajanJh34157543) March 30, 2022

The yoga guru had said in a 2014 interview, “I have a study with me that says the basic price of petrol is only Rs 35, on which 50% tax is levied.” He further states that fuel prices are bound to come down if taxes are brought down from 50 per cent to 1 per cent and that he has studied this much economics.

The yoga guru also states, “They [economists] are slaves to the Washington Consensus [a set of economic policy recommendations for developing countries], Sensex and FDI.”

Ramdev's recent comments come as petrol and diesel prices went up by Rs 6.40 in 10 days.

Petrol, diesel prices today

Petrol and diesel rates were raised by 80 paise a litre, leading to a total hike of Rs 6.40 in 10 days. With today’s hike, petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.81 per litre and diesel will sell at Rs 93.07 per litre. Petrol sells for Rs 116.72 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 107.45 per litre in Chennai and Rs 111.35 per litre in Kolkata respectively.

With the recent hike, diesel sells for Rs 100.94 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 97.52 per litre in Chennai and Rs 96.22 per litre in Kolkata respectively.