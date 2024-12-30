scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Economy
Economy exhibiting resilience, GDP to grow at 6.6% in FY25 on revival in rural consumption: RBI report 

Feedback

Economy exhibiting resilience, GDP to grow at 6.6% in FY25 on revival in rural consumption: RBI report 

On the economy, the Financial Stability Report said during the first half of 2024-25, real GDP growth year-on-year moderated to 6 percent from 8.2 percent and 8.1 percent growth recorded during H1 and H2 of 2023-24, respectively. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
On inflation, the report said that going forward, the disinflationary effect of a bumper kharif harvest and the rabi crop prospects are expected to soften prices of foodgrains. On inflation, the report said that going forward, the disinflationary effect of a bumper kharif harvest and the rabi crop prospects are expected to soften prices of foodgrains.

The Indian economy is demonstrating resilience and stability, with the gross domestic product (GDP) forecasted to grow at 6.6% in 2024-25. This growth is expected to be supported by a recovery in rural consumption, increased government spending and investment, and robust services exports, according to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report released on December 30.

Related Articles

The RBI published the December 2024 edition of its Financial Stability Report (FSR), which reflects the overall assessment of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) Sub-Committee on the resilience of India's financial system and potential risks to financial stability.

The report highlights that the soundness of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) has strengthened, with improved profitability, reduced non-performing assets (NPAs), and strong capital and liquidity buffers. Key indicators such as return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) have reached their highest levels in a decade, while the gross NPA ratio has fallen to a multi-year low.

Additionally, the report notes that macro stress tests show that most SCBs have sufficient capital buffers compared to regulatory minimums, even under adverse stress conditions. These tests also confirm the resilience of mutual funds and clearing corporations.

Regarding the economy, the FSR states that in the first half of 2024-25, year-on-year (YoY) real GDP growth slowed to 6% from 8.2% in H1 2023-24 and 8.1% in H2 2023-24. Despite this deceleration, the report asserts that the underlying structural growth drivers remain intact, with real GDP growth expected to recover in the second half of 2024-25, supported by stronger domestic factors such as public consumption and investment, as well as continued growth in services exports and favorable financial conditions.

On inflation, the report forecasts that the disinflationary effects of a strong kharif harvest and promising rabi crop prospects will help ease foodgrain prices. However, it also warns that the increasing frequency of extreme weather events continues to pose risks to food inflation dynamics.

Moreover, ongoing geopolitical tensions and geo-economic fragmentation may place upward pressure on global supply chains and commodity prices.

The RBI also provided an update on India’s International Investment Position (IIP) as of September 2024.  

Key Features of IIP in end-September 2024:  

  • Net claims of non-residents on India declined by $19.8 billion during Q2:2024-25 to $348.5 billion in September 2024.  
  • Higher rise in Indian residents’ overseas financial assets ($66.5 billion) compared to that in the foreign-owned assets in India ($46.7 billion) led to the decline in net claims of non-residents during the quarter. 
  • Over 80 percent of the increase in overseas financial assets during July-September 2024 was due to the surge of $53.8 billion in the reserve assets.  
  • Reserve assets had 63 percent share in India’s total international financial assets in September 2024 (Table 2).  
  • Rise in inward portfolio investment ($16.5 billion) and loans ($15.4 billion) together accounted for over two-thirds of the rise in foreign liabilities of Indian residents during the quarter.  
  • Variation in the exchange rate of rupee vis-a-vis other currencies impacted the change in liabilities, when valued in US dollar terms.  
  • The ratio of India’s international assets to international liabilities improved to 76.2 percent in September 2024 from 74.1 percent a quarter ago and 71.4 percent a year ago. 

Published on: Dec 30, 2024, 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement