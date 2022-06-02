ED moves Delhi HC to challenge CBI Court order in Satyendar Jain case 

The Enforcement Directorate has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the order of the special CBI court that stated that a counsel should remain present with the Delhi Government minister Satyendar Jain during his interrogation by the central agency. The minister is in the custody of the central agency till June 9 in an alleged money laundering case.

After Jain’s arrest by the ED, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the centre could arrest Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia next in a fake case. Kejriwal said, “After Satyendar Jain, central agencies want to arrest Manish Sisodia in a fake case. The central government has asked central agencies to lodge a fake case against Manish Sisodia. Sources have confirmed that the Centre wants to arrest Sisodia.”

He further said, “Manish Sisodia is the founder of the education revolution in India.” Kejriwal then went on to invoke Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he urges the Prime Minister “to put all the ministers and MLAs from AAP behind bars and ask all the central agencies to do all investigations at a go.”

The ED arrested Delhi’s health minister on Monday under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Officials alleged that the minister was “evasive” in his replies. During his custody, Jain will be allowed to receive food and medicine. Assets worth Rs 4.81 crore linked to the minister’s family were attached by the central agency in a disproportionate assets (DA) case in April this year.

