ED raid in Jharkhand over misappropriation of MGNREGA funds

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches in Jharkhand over corruption and misappropriation of MGNREGA funds to the tune of Rs 18 crore. This fraud took place in the year 2007-08.

The agency had arrested a section officer and junior engineer Ram Binod Prasad Sinha in Kunti district earlier. The arrest was made on the basis of 16 FIRs registered by the Jharkhand Vigilance Bureau. Sinha was accused of misappropriating Rs 18 crore on MGNREGA funds.

A prosecution complaint (chargesheet) was filed against Sinha.

Upon the questioning of Sinha, names of senior bureaucrats were revealed who could have been part of the MGNREGA fund misappropriation case. IAS officer Pooja Singhal’s name also cropped up in the investigation.

Searches in residence and official premises of Singhal, certain firms and individuals in Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Mumbai were also being done.

Singhal is presently the Mining and Geology Secretary of Jharkhand government. The ED is also looking into illegal mining in Koti district.

(With inputs by Munish Pandey)

