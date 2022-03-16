Extending concessions to all passengers not desirable at present: Rail Minister

The government on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that that given the current circumstances, it is not feasible to extend railway concessions to all categories of passengers.

“Due to challenges posed by COVID-19, total passenger revenue generated during 2020-21 is less in comparison to the year 2019-20 pre-COVID period. Cost of granting concessions weigh heavily on Railways, hence extending the scope of concessions to all categories of passengers including senior citizens is not desirable at present,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Lok Sabha in a written reply.



In view of the pandemic and Covid protocol, Indian Railways continued concession to only four categories of Divyangjan, eleven categories of patients and students with effect from March 20, 2020.

"In spite of above challenges, Railways has continued to provide concessions to passengers namely four categories of Divyangjans, eleven categories of patients, and students," Vaishnaw said.

Meanwhile, in reply to another question, the minister said that the Railways has resumed operation of 99 per cent of Mail/ Express train services operated by it during the pre-Covid period.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Railways had discontinued all regular passenger carrying trains from March 23, 2020.

Vaishnaw said the train services are now being resumed and increased in a phased manner. "As on 10th March, 2022, Indian Railways have resumed operation of 99 percent of Mail/Express train services, operated during pre-Covid Period, which are being operated as per rationalised time table."