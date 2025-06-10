FDI inflows remain strong despite global volatility: Piyush Goyal

India continues to attract strong foreign direct investment (FDI), with inflows reaching USD 81 billion in 2024–25, the highest in three years, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in Berne.

“There is no declining trend. Periodic changes are linked to global interest rate cycles. When bond yields rise abroad, capital temporarily flows out, but we’re seeing money return to India,” Goyal told reporters.

FDI during the last fiscal year grew 14% compared to 2023–24 (USD 71.3 billion). Equity inflows, reinvested earnings, and other capital together pushed total inflows to USD 81.04 billion.

Over the past eleven years (2014–25), India received cumulative FDI worth USD 748.78 billion - a 143% jump over the preceding eleven-year period (2003–14), which saw USD 308.38 billion. The number of FDI source countries rose from 89 in 2013–14 to 112 in 2024–25, underscoring India’s rising global appeal.

Singapore led FDI inflows in 2024–25 with $14.94 billion, followed by the US ($ 5.45 billion), Mauritius ($ 3.73 billion), the Netherlands ($ 4.62 billion), and the UAE ($ 3.12 billion). Other top sources included Japan, Cyprus, the UK, Germany, and the Cayman Islands.

Sectors such as services, telecom, trading, automobiles, non-conventional energy, chemicals, and construction development attracted the highest investments.

“We are a listening government—open to suggestions and always ready to adopt new measures to strengthen FDI inflows,” Goyal said.