Business Today
India's retail inflation eases to 5.09%, IIP grows 3.8% in January

At this rate, it is still above the RBI's medium-term target of 4 percent. The central bank is keen to bring it down to the target on a durable basis, with Governor Shaktikanta Das saying in his statement in the minutes of the February 6-8 meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that the "'last mile' of disinflation…can be sticky".

Annual retail inflation in India was little changed at 5.09% in February 2024, compared to 5.1% in January and market forecasts of 5.02%. Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, was 8.66%, slightly higher than 8.3% in January.

The ease comes amid a broad-based moderation in prices.

Despite retail inflation being within the mandated band of 2%-6%, uncertainties in food prices have worried policymakers.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, came at 3.3% against 3.6% in January, the lowest since 2012.

On February 8, the MPC left the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent for the sixth meeting in a row. While India's interest rates are at their highest level in nearly eight years, economists think the continued better-than-expected growth performance of the economy could allow the MPC more time to ensure inflation, especially food inflation, falls to acceptable levels on a durable basis.

India's industrial output rose 3.8% year-on-year in January, according to government data released on Tuesday. Analysts estimated a 4.1% rise in industrial output in January, according to a Reuters poll.
 

Published on: Mar 12, 2024, 5:36 PM IST
