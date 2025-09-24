Finance ministry to move into Kartavya Bhawan-1 in coming days

The Finance Ministry is set to move out of its North Block office into Kartavya Bhawan-1 of the newly constructed Common Central Secretariat-1 building soon. According to sources, the process of shifting has already started, and officials will be moving into the over the next few days.

A recent circular by the department of economic affairs in the finance ministry had said that ‘shifting will commence soon, most probably from September 22, 2025’.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“For shifting purpose, a transportation agency has been hired which will do un-installation, packing and transportation of items at North Block and unpacking and re-installation of items at CCS1,” it had said, adding that shifting of divisions will be done one by one. It has also outlined the protocol for shifting of confidential files.

The move is likely to only include the current departments of the finance ministry that are housed in North Block – the departments of revenue, expenditure and economic affairs, while the departments of financial services and investment and public asset management will continue to operate from their current office premises.

According to sources, officials have also been assigned cabins in the new building, and the finance ministry is likely to start functioning fully from the new office by early October.

Advertisement

This will give it ample time to get settled and initiate preparations for the Union Budget 2026-27, to be presented on February 1, 2026.

Policy watchers had been waiting to see whether the finance ministry would move to new office space before the Budget or later after its presentation. One of the key issues has been that the budget press is housed within North Block. While arrangements are being made for a new more modern budget press to be housed in the new building, it is still being worked out.

The move to the new building is part of the government’s Central Vista redevelopment project and decision to modernise its office complexes and move them out of the aging buildings housing central ministries including Shastri Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 6 inaugurated Kartavya Bhawan-3.

Advertisement

Several ministries have also moved to the new office complex, including the ministry of home affairs which was also housed in North Block along with the finance ministry.