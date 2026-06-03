'Due to AIADMK, BJP's vote share went below...': What Annamalai told Amit Shah in high-profile meeting

Senior BJP leader K Annamalai has reportedly told the party's top leadership that the BJP's vote share in Tamil Nadu crashed from over 11 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to below 3 per cent in the 2026 Assembly polls because of its alliance with the AIADMK, as he conveyed his desire to quit the party, sources told India Today.

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According to sources, Annamalai, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh in New Delhi on Tuesday, argued that the BJP's strategy of returning to alliance politics had undermined its long-term growth prospects in the state.

While he verbally expressed his wish to resign, the BJP leadership has not accepted any resignation and has asked him to wait as it deliberates on his concerns.

"Annamalai has not resigned so far. He has verbally told the leadership that he wants to quit, but the BJP is reluctant and has asked him to wait," a source familiar with the discussions said.

According to party insiders, Annamalai's departure would be a huge setback to the BJP's long-term plans in Tamil Nadu, where he energised the cadre base and gave unprecedented visibility to the party.

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The former Tamil Nadu BJP president is said to have cited the party's declining electoral performance after rejoining hands with the AIADMK as a key reason for his dissatisfaction.

Under his leadership, the BJP had increased its vote share from 3.6 per cent in 2019 to 11.2 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but after contesting the 2026 Assembly elections as a junior partner in the AIADMK-led alliance, its vote share reportedly fell below 3 per cent despite winning a seat.

Sources said Annamalai believes the BJP diluted its ambition of emerging as an independent political force in Tamil Nadu by relying once again on regional allies, particularly the AIADMK.

Besides this, Annamalai has turned down various options and offers put up by the high command, including a Rajya Sabha seat. The Tamil Nadu leader is considering launching his own political outfit.