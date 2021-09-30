scorecardresearch
Fiscal deficit in April-Aug stands at Rs 4.7 lakh cr: Govt

Net tax receipts were Rs 6.45 lakh cr while total expenditure was Rs 12.77 lakh cr, government data showed on Thursday

India's federal fiscal deficit in April-August, the first five months of the fiscal year, stood at 4.68 trillion rupees, or 31.1% of the budgeted target for the whole year, government data showed on Thursday.

Net tax receipts were 6.45 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 12.77 trillion rupees, the data showed.

 

