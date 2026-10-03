Asian Games 2026: Aman Sehrawat creates history, wins India’s first Asian Games gold in men’s 57kg wrestling

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Sehrawat entered the final after an impressive run through the competition. In the round of 16, the Indian wrestler produced a dominant 20-0 victory over Japan’s Yamato Ogawa. He continued his strong campaign in the quarterfinals, defeating Kazakhstan’s Nurdanat Aitanov 12-1.

His semifinal proved to be a much tougher contest. Sehrawat found himself trailing 2-6 against Tajikistan’s Aiaal Belolyubskii after the opening period. However, the Indian mounted a remarkable comeback in the second period, scoring 12 points to eventually win the bout 14-8 and book his place in the final.

The gold-medal bout against Chong Song Han was another test of Sehrawat’s composure and attacking ability. The Indian maintained his momentum to finish the contest with an 11-7 victory, completing a memorable gold-medal campaign.

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The triumph also adds another major achievement to Sehrawat’s growing international record. He was already a Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist in the 57kg freestyle category and had represented India at the 2023 Asian Games, where he won bronze.

India’s wrestling campaign at Aichi-Nagoya has produced notable performances, with Sujeet Kalkal also winning gold in the men’s 65kg freestyle category. Kalkal had earlier secured India’s first wrestling gold of the 2026 Games.