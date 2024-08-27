FSSAI withdraws advisory on removal of claims of A1, A2 milk from packaging

Food safety regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), withdrew its recent advisory that directed businesses to remove claims of ‘A1’ and ‘A2’ types of milk and milk products from packaging. It said it would have further consultation with stakeholders.

“This is to inform that the advisory dated 21.08.2024 issued with respect to the subject cited stands withdrawn for further consultation and engagement with the stakeholders,” said the FSSAI in a notification on Monday.

FSSAI’S WITHDRAWN ADVISORY

In its now-withdrawn notification, the regulator asked food business operators to remove claims of A1 or A2 from the products and asked e-commerce platforms to remove these claims from their products and websites immediately.

FSSAI had said in the August 21 notification that the differentiation between A1 and A2 is linked to the structure of beta-casein protein milk, but the regulator does not recognise this differentiation. The claims of A1 and A2 types of milk and milk products do not conform with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, it said. In the advisory FBOs were asked to exhaust pre-printed labels within six months, with no further extensions.

ALL ABOUT A1, A2 MILK

A1 and A2 milk differ in their beta-casein protein composition, which varies based on the cow breed.

A1 milk contains A1 beta-casein, which is generally found in the milk from cows originating from northern Europe, such as Holstein, Friesian, Ayrshire, and British Shorthorn. A1 milk is the most commonly used milk and has a higher fat content and calorie count compared to A2 milk.

A2 milk contains A2 beta-casein, which is found in milk from cows that originated in the Channel Islands and southern France, such as Guernsey, Jersey, Charolais, and Limousin. A2 milk has less fat content than A1 milk and contains more protein.

Some studies suggest that A2 milk may be healthier than A1 milk. A2 milk may not cause the same digestive problems and discomfort as A1 milk. It also contains omega-3 fatty acids, which may help lower cholesterol levels, and potassium, which may help with blood pressure.