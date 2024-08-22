FSSAI orders removal of 'A1' and 'A2' milk claims from packaging; What are these milk standard categories?

In a significant move to enhance food safety standards, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed food businesses, including e-commerce platforms, to eliminate claims regarding 'A1' and 'A2' types of milk and milk products from their packaging. The regulator deemed such labelling misleading and inconsistent with the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006.

In its latest directive issued on Thursday, the FSSAI stated that its review of the issue revealed that the differentiation between A1 and A2 milk is based on the structure of beta-casein protein, which varies according to cow breed. However, the current regulations do not acknowledge this distinction.

The FSSAI's order mandates food business operators (FBOs) to remove these claims from their products, with e-commerce platforms also required to take immediate action to eliminate such references from their websites.

Companies have been granted a six-month period to deplete existing pre-printed labels, with no extensions allowed beyond this timeframe. The regulator emphasised the importance of strict adherence to this directive.

The differentiation between A1 and A2 milk pertains to their beta-casein protein composition, which has become a topic of debate among consumers and producers alike.

A1 and A2 milk differ in the type of beta-casein protein they contain:

A1 milk Contains A1 beta-casein. This is general found in the milk from northern Europe cows or the cows that originate from there, such as Holstein, Friesian, Ayrshire, and British Shorthorn. A1 milk is the most commonly used milk and has a higher fat content and calorie count than A2 milk.

A2 milk Contains A2 beta-casein, which is found in milk from cows that originated in the Channel Islands and southern France, such as Guernsey, Jersey, Charolais, and Limousin. A2 milk has less fat content than A1 milk and contains more protein.

According to some studies, A2 milk may be healthier than A1 milk. For example, A2 milk may not cause the same digestive problems and discomfort as A1 milk. It also contains omega-3 fatty acids, which may help lower cholesterol levels, and potassium, which may help with blood pressure.

Parag Milk Foods Chairman Devendra Shah welcomed the FSSAI's decision, describing it as a positive step towards consumer protection.

"A1 and A2 is a category developed by marketing gimmick. It is essential that we eliminate misleading claims that can misinform consumers," he stated in a separate comment. Shah further noted that the A1 and A2 milk product categories never truly existed and that this trend is diminishing globally, reinforcing the FSSAI's clarification on the matter.

(With PTI inputs)