Glitch in GSTR-2B, GSTR-3B on portal; deadline may be extended: CBIC

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) stated on Tuesday that Infosys reported a glitch in the “generation of April 2022 GSTR-2B and auto-population of GSTR-3B on portal”. It added that as taxpayers are facing difficulties, extending the deadline is under consideration.

“A technical glitch has been reported by Infosys in generation of April 2022 GSTR-2B & auto-population of GSTR-3B on portal. Infosys has been directed by Govt for early resolution. Technical team is working to provide GSTR-2B & correct auto-populated GSTR-3B at the earliest,” stated the board on Twitter.

It further added, “Considering the difficulties faced by taxpayers in filing their GSTR-3B for the month of April 2022, a proposal to extend the due date of filing GSTR-3B for April 2022 is under active consideration. Inconvenience caused to the taxpayers is regretted.”

This comes after the Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) issued an advisory on May 15 regarding incomplete GSTR-2B.

“It has been noticed that in a few cases, certain records are not reflected in the GSTR-2B statement for the period of April 2022. However, such records are visible in GSTR-2A of such recipients. The technical team is working to resolve this issue for the impacted taxpayers and generate fresh GSTR-2B at the earliest,” it had said in an advisory.

It also asked affected taxpayers wanting to file GSTR-38 to file the return on self-assessment using GSTR-2A.

GSTR-2B is a static month-wise auto-drafted statement for regular taxpayers. It was launched from the August 2020 tax period onwards. According to Cleartax, “GSTR-2B provides eligible and ineligible Input Tax Credit (ITC) for each month, similar to GSTR-2A but remains constant or unchanged for a period”.

