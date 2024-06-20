Global Investors Meet 2025: Karnataka's path to $1 trillion GDP with SME, startup support initiatives

Karnataka has achieved a 9.3 per cent growth rate, and the government aims for 15-16 per cent annually to reach a $1 trillion GDP by 2030. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared this during the Invest Karnataka launch, announcing the Global Investors Meet 2025 in Bengaluru.

The event was held in the presence of Karnataka CM, along with Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Minister for Health, Dinesh Gundurao; Minister for Higher Education Department, Dr M. C. Sudhakara; Minister for Medical Education, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Dr. Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil, Minister for Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Department of IT & BT, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Department of Textiles, Directorate of Sugarcane Development and Sugar, and Department of Agriculture Marketing, Sivananda Patil.

Dr Selvakumar S, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries and Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries presented the overview of Invest Karnataka 2025 during the event.

“The Global Investors' Meet Invest Karnataka 2025 is a flagship investor event for the state of Karnataka. Through this event, we seek not only to showcase Karnataka's technological prowess, manufacturing excellence, but also to position Karnataka in the global stage as a leading player in the global supply chain. The ecosystem offered by the state is unmatched,” Siddaramaiah added while addressing at the event.

The Global Investors Meet 2025 will be a dynamic three-day event between February 12 and 14 featuring over 100 speakers, more than 30 technical and cultural sessions, and an attendance of over 5,000 senior delegates. The launch event was organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce.

A key highlight of this edition is the inaugural SME Connect ’25, launched by MB Patil. This dedicated platform aims to expand business opportunities for SMEs by connecting them with OEMs and global companies.

This initiative will include buyer-seller meetings facilitated by a digital tool and targeted outreach, technical workshops on onboarding for Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), and major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Additionally, there will be Industry 4.0 training and a dedicated exhibition space for SMEs to showcase their products to potential buyers.

Another significant feature of Global Investors Meet 2025 is the launch of second edition of VentuRISE – the Global Startup Challenge. This aims to recognise, reward, and support startups in manufacturing-related sectors, providing them with a platform to showcase their strengths and secure funding. The focus sectors for VentuRISE ’25 include Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), Clean Mobility, and Aerospace & Defence. VentuRISE ’25 will also offer mentorship from prominent entrepreneurs such as Ankit Fatehpuria (Co-founder, Zetwerk), Awais Ahmed (Founder & CEO, Pixxel), Minu Margaret (Founder & CEO, Bliss Club), Kaushik Mudda (Co-founder & CEO, Ethereal Machines), Rohan Ganapathy (CEO & CTO, Bellatrix Aerospace) and Gadhadhar Reddy (Founder & CEO, NoPo Nanotechnologies). Participants will have the unique opportunity to interact with industry leaders and venture capitalists, enhancing their prospects for business expansion.

While concluding the event Siddaramaiah said that the government will focus on low-growth areas, aligning with global trends to foster growth that is tech-driven, green, inclusive, and resilient.

“Bengaluru alone boasts more than 50% of India's AI and ML professionals, reinforcing our position as a technological hub. However, our vision extends beyond urban centres,” he added.

