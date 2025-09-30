Government monitoring e-commerce platforms for transmission of price cuts under GST 2.0

To ensure a smooth transition and transmission of rate reductions under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the government is understood to be monitoring prices, especially those on e-commerce platforms.

According to sources, complaints of price hikes were reported for select items, following which the government has pulled up e-commerce operators. These have since been corrected.

The new GST rates—primarily 5% and 18%—came into effect from September 22 and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has asked field formations to monitor the prices of 54 items over the next six months to ensure that they reflect the GST rate cuts.

These include everyday staples like butter, cheese, ghee, shampoo, toilet soap bar, face powder, crayons; medical and health-related items such as contact and spectacle lenses, drugs and medicines, diagnostic kits, electronics such as air-conditioners, dishwashers, and television sets as well as cement. The first report is expected to be submitted today on September 30.

Most large manufacturers, ranging from auto makers to those manufacturing consumer durables and FMCG products, have already announced a revision in prices commodities following the GST rate cuts that are also expected to boost consumer demand. Some FMCG manufacturers have also announced an increase in grammage of goods to pass on the price cuts to consumers.

Unlike 2017, when there was a legal provision on anti-profiteering, the government has opted not to set up an anti-profiteering authority as part of the rate reduction exercise under GST 2.0. However, the Department of Consumer Affairs has enabled GST grievance redressal on the National Consumer Helpline.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare had on September 29 said the helpline has received 3,000 complaints related to GST since the implementation of reduced taxes, which are being sent to CBIC for further action.