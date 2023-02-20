Govt appoints ex-Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam as CEO of NITI Aayog

Former Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has been appointed as NITI Aayog CEO for two years, announced government on Monday. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved the appointment.

Subrahmanyam replaces Parameshwaran Iyer, who has been appointed as Executive Director of World Bank for a period of two years. Iyer was appointed as the CEO of the government's think tank in June. Iyer replaces Rajesh Kullar, who will return to his parent cadre Haryana.

Subrahmanyam is a 1987-batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre. He had taken over as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir in June 2018, and during his tenure J&K’s special status was scrapped in 2019.