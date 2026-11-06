Govt clears 12 fresh proposals worth ₹7,503 cr under Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme

Speaking on the scheme's progress, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said the approvals are aimed at deepening India's electronics manufacturing value chain by boosting local production of critical raw materials and components.

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The ₹7,503-crore tranche is expected to generate production worth more than ₹39,000 crore and create over 7,200 jobs, he added.

The secretary said the ECMS budget has now been enhanced to ₹40,000 crore from its original outlay of over ₹22,900 crore, reflecting the strong response from industry. He noted that the scheme has already crossed its originally budgeted commitments and that the government continues to evaluate new applications.

Krishnan added that MeitY is considering further tweaks to build a more robust ECMS ecosystem. He also said applications are being approved irrespective of the end-use sector, with the focus on strengthening manufacturing capabilities at the component and materials level.

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Providing an update on the scheme's overall progress, the secretary said ECMS has so far received 118 applications covering 34 product categories across 16 states. Overall investment, production and employment commitments under the scheme have already surpassed the targets initially envisaged under ECMS.

The ECMS was approved by the Union Cabinet in March 2025 with an initial outlay of ₹22,919 crore to promote domestic manufacturing of electronic components and sub-assemblies and strengthen India's electronics supply chain.

The scheme seeks to build upstream manufacturing capabilities and reduce import dependence on critical components and materials used across sectors ranging from consumer electronics and telecom equipment to electric vehicles and industrial electronics. With applications and commitments exceeding original expectations, the government has now enhanced the scheme's budget to ₹40,000 crore.