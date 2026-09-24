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How Mir Got The Interview

Mir said interviewing Mandela had been a dream since his student days, when he had participated in demonstrations calling for Mandela's release.

In 1995, Mir was working for Daily Pakistan and writing a column for Roznama Pakistan. He was invited to join the delegation accompanying then-President Farooq Leghari to the Commonwealth conference.

When Mir saw Mandela's name on the list of attendees, he decided to go.

He approached Leghari and asked if he could arrange 10 to 15 minutes with Mandela. Mir told the president that it would be an honour for Pakistan if a Pakistani journalist could interview the South African president.

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Leghari agreed to help. The following day, Mir was told that he had a 9 am appointment with Mandela.

Mandela's private secretary, an African National Congress worker, questioned Mir about why he wanted the interview.

Mir told him: "I am the one who used to participate in demonstrations for the release of Nelson Mandela. It's a dream for me."

He also told him that he had read Mandela's book Long Walk to Freedom. The meeting was then confirmed.

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'Where Is Pakistan?'

Mir said he reached Mandela's room the next morning. He did not have his own newspaper photographer with him, so he persuaded a photographer accompanying the presidential delegation to lend him his camera.

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When Mir sat down with Mandela, the former South African president asked where he was from. "From Pakistan," Mir replied.

Mandela then asked, "Which country?" Mir repeated: "Pakistan."

Mandela asked, "Where is Pakistan?"

Mir said he was surprised and began explaining Pakistan's location, saying it was next to India and Iran, with Afghanistan also nearby.

Mandela recognised India but then explained why he was unfamiliar with the region.

"I spent 28 years in jail. So I lost my geography. I lost my memory. I don't know what is going on this world," Mir recalled Mandela saying.

Mir said Mandela then began asking him questions about Pakistan.

According to Mir, Mandela asked about a "Deoband University" that he believed was creating problems for South Africa.

Mir told him there was no Deoband University in Pakistan.

Mandela insisted that there was. Mir said he eventually asked Mandela's private secretary to clarify what he was referring to.

The secretary explained that Mandela meant Deoband University in India and that people from the institution were travelling to South Africa and radicalising young people there.

By then, Mir's allotted 10 minutes were almost over.

He asked Mandela for more time, saying: "I came here to interview you, but you’ve somehow started interviewing me!"

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