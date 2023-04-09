Govt to establish 16th Finance Commission to determine tax revenue ratio between Centre and states

The Indian government is expected to establish the 16th Finance Commission in the current year. The Commission's primary objective is to suggest the appropriate ratio for dividing tax revenue between the Centre and states for the next five years, commencing on April 1, 2026. Additionally, the government is currently finalizing the commission's members and its terms of reference, according to PTI.

The Finance Commission is a constitutional body that provides recommendations on financial relations between the Centre and states. The previous Finance Commission submitted its report on November 9, 2020, for the period spanning 2021-22 to 2025-26. The 15th Commission, led by NK Singh, recommended maintaining the tax devolution ratio at 42 per cent, the same as the 14th Commission's suggestion. The central government accepted this report, resulting in states receiving 42 per cent of the Centre's divisible tax pool from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The 15th Finance Commission's recommendations also included a fiscal deficit, a debt path for the Union and states, and additional borrowing room for states based on their performance in power sector reforms. The government has set a glide path for fiscal consolidation with the objective of reducing the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by the fiscal year 2025-26. The current fiscal year is projected to have a deficit of 5.9 per cent of GDP, which is lower than the previous fiscal year's 6.4 per cent.

The establishment of the 16th Finance Commission is critical for the Centre and states to make informed financial decisions. It will determine the appropriate ratio for dividing tax revenue between the Centre and states, ensuring that both parties receive their fair share. The Commission's recommendations will play a vital role in achieving India's fiscal consolidation targets and ensuring the country's overall economic stability.