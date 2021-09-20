Govt to institutionalise 24-hour helpline to address exporters' issues: Piyush Goyal

The Ministry of Commerce and Industries on Monday said the government is planning to institutionalise a 24-hour helpline for assistance and resolution of issues of exporters.

During an address at the launch of Vanijya Saptah at SEZ Noida, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said the government's aim is to make Brand India a representative of "quality, productivity, talent and innovation".

The minister said the reforms in social sectors have made the development wholesome. Talking about the reforms, he said the expansion of health programmes, and toilet infrastructure have been a major success and made the development inclusive.

A ministry statement said Vanijya Saptah has been planned around five pillars of Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav -- freedom struggle, ideas@75, achievements@75, actions@75 and resolves@75, during which several activities will take place.

Goyal said the central government has taken a series of measures to give impetus to growth and job creation like reduction in corporate tax, liberalisation of FDI regime, single window clearance, and more. Goyal also said despite Covid-19, the economy is reviving and exports are increasing.

