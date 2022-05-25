scorecardresearch
Govt to stick to borrowing target fixed for FY23: Report

The government lost Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue after it cut excise duty cut on petrol and diesel to temper inflation. This revenue dent was seen to be filled by additional borrowings.

The government is not planning any additional borrowing and will stick to the borrowing target fixed for the current fiscal year, a government source said on Wednesday.

But a government source said no extra borrowings is being planned as yet.

