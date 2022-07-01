GST collections in June at Rs 1.44 lakh cr, up 56% YoY: Sitharaman

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collections in June 2022 was up 56 per cent year-on-year to over Rs 1.44 lakh crore, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

The gross GST collection in June is the second highest collection next to the April 2022 collection of Rs 1.68 lakh crore.

Sitharaman also added that Rs 1.40 lakh crore is the rough bottom line for the month of June. "Our monthly GST collections are not going below that," she said on the occasion of GST Day in New Delhi.

India is celebrating its fifth anniversary of GST Day on 1 July to mark the implementation of the new tax regime brought in place in 2017.