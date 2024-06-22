scorecardresearch
GST Council meeting: Pan-India roll out of biometric authentication to check fake invoicing, FM says 

To facilitate GST registration, Aadhaar biometric authentication is mandatory for new registrations across the country, the GST council recommended.

In the 53rd GST Council Meeting held on Saturday, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that biometric authentication will be rolled out pan-India to check fake invoicing in a phased manner.  To facilitate GST registration, Aadhaar biometric authentication is mandatory for new registrations across the country, the GST council recommended.

"There is going to be a rolling out of biometric-based Aadhaar authentication on an all-India basis. This will help us to combat fraudulent input tax credit claims made through fake invoices in the cases,"  FM Sitharaman said at the press conference after the meeting. 

Published on: Jun 22, 2024, 7:19 PM IST
