Breaking: GST Revenue collection for Sept at over Rs 1.17 lakh cr

India's gross GST revenue collection remained above Rs 1 lakh crore for the third consecutive month, clocking Rs 1,17,010 crore in September 2021, on account of pickup in economic activity post the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2021 is Rs 1,17,010 crore of which CGST is Rs 20,578 crore, SGST is Rs 26,767 crore, IGST is Rs 60,911 crore (including Rs 29,555 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 8,754 crore (including Rs 623 crore collected on import of goods)," the finance ministry said in a statement.