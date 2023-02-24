Gujarat budget highlights: Outlay of Rs 3.01 lakh cr, insurance limit under PMJA-MA doubled to Rs 10 lakh

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanu Desai presented the state budget on Friday. This was the first budget of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government headed by CM Bhupendra Patel, who assumed office in December last year. Gujarat FM presented a Rs 3.01 lakh crore budget for the state, which is 23.38 per cent higher than the previous year. No new taxes were levied on the citizens in this budget.

The government doubled the insurance coverage under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya-MA (PMJAY-MA) scheme to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh, and announced two gas cylinders free per year to the Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries.

Here are the top highlights from the Gujarat budget:

FM Desai said that taking into consideration the revenue account with capital account and net public account, the estimates for the financial year 2023-24 show a surplus of Rs 916.87 crore.

The government aims to increase the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) beyond Rs 42 lakh crore, he announced.

The annual insurance limit under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya-MA scheme will be doubled to Rs 10 lakh for eligible families.

The state government will spend around Rs 5 lakh crore on the development of infrastructure facilities in the next five years, he said.

Five state highways will be developed as high-speed corridors at Rs 1,500 crore investment.

The Ahmedabad-Bagodara-Rajkot highway will become 6 lanes, the minister stated.

Rs 550 crore has been earmarked for reconstruction and strengthening of old bridges.

The government plans to set up sports complexes in each district and taluka of the state.

Rs 1,066 crore will be spent on providing houses to around 1 lakh people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) during the next year.

Gujarat’s FM Desai announced Rs 34,884 crore in order to boost education in the state.

Rs 9,705 crore has been allotted for the state’s water resources department.

The FM announced Rs 1,340 crore for monthly pension to 11 lakh National Old Age Pension Scheme beneficiaries.

Rs 178 crore was announced for the maintenance of Narmada Main Canal.

Rs 5,950 crore was announced for the Narmada project, including provision of Rs 1,082 crore for the remaining work on Kutch branch canal.

Under PM Gati Shakti, Rs 200 crore equity contribution to Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Project was announced.

A fintech hub will be established at GIFT City with support of Asian Development Bank.

Rs 76 crore was proposed for the GIFT City and Rs 150 crore for the Sabarmati riverfront near GIFT City.

(With PTI inputs)

